Make sure you join HOT 93.7, CT's Number One for Hip-Hop and R&B, broadcasting live in the community all summer long! Don't miss DJ Bigg Man this Wednesday from 10am to 2pm at EbLens, 60 Whalley Ave, New Haven, CT.



There will be a FREE BBQ, music, prizes, and more!!



HOT In The Community is sponsored by Crystal Rock, Miller Foods, Maneeley's Banquet & Catering, and the only station doin' good in the hood... HOT 93.7.