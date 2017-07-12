Events

HOT In The Community @ EbLens New Haven

Wednesday

Jul 12, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

60 Whalley Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511 Map

More Info

Make sure you join HOT 93.7, CT's Number One for Hip-Hop and R&B, broadcasting live in the community all summer long! Don't miss DJ Bigg Man this Wednesday from 10am to 2pm at EbLens, 60 Whalley Ave, New Haven, CT.

There will be a FREE BBQ, music, prizes, and more!!

HOT In The Community is sponsored by Crystal Rock, Miller Foods, Maneeley's Banquet & Catering, and the only station doin' good in the hood... HOT 93.7.
MillerFoodsOnline.com | HOT937.com

